First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $124.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of First Republic have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, it displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Improving loan and deposit balances might continue supporting First Republic's profitability. Also, increasing fee income on steady rise in investment management fees reflects top line strength. Net interest income continues to rise with loan growth. The company complies with all regulatory ratio requirements, reflecting a strong capital position. However, contraction of net interest margin due to lower interest rates is a headwind as it impedes top-line growth. Further, rising expenses due to investments in digital initiatives might affect bottom line expansion. Also, it faces credit risk in case of any economic downturn.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FRC. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.88.

FRC traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,666. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average is $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $142,433,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 77.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,207,000 after buying an additional 825,826 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3,102.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,510,000 after buying an additional 660,800 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,954,000 after acquiring an additional 564,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,902,000 after acquiring an additional 474,941 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

