Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.72. 502,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

