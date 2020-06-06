Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $365.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) to post sales of $365.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $313.60 million and the highest is $430.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $306.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.37 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.72. 502,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

