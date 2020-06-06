Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at UBS Group

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Fortis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,198. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Fortis has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $44.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,164,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,348,000 after purchasing an additional 203,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

