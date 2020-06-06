Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Announces Earnings Results

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The accessories brand company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 5.87%.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $4.36 on Friday. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 90,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $345,009.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

FOSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Fossil Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fossil Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

