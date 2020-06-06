Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

FELE traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 245,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.09. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.90 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $1,320,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.