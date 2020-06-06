Front Barnett Associates LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,658 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $121.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,084,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $346.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.63 and a 200-day moving average of $119.33. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

