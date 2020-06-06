Front Barnett Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $75.91. 5,385,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,774,217. The firm has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

