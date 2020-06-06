Front Barnett Associates LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,004,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.30. The company has a market capitalization of $267.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $255.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.03.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

