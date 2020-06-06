Front Barnett Associates LLC Purchases 1,747 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $10,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,292,724,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 54.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,394,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $791,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,306 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in United Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,713 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in United Technologies by 61.3% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,983,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,106 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on UTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

NYSE:UTX traded up $4.56 on Friday, reaching $72.07. 14,171,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average is $115.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

