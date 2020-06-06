Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of FLGT stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.19. 459,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,628. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $366.48 million, a PE ratio of -1,619,000.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fulgent Genetics had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 8,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $133,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $143,493.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,523 shares of company stock valued at $164,131. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 596.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.