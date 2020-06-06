Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Funko from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $7.11. 1,559,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $314.24 million, a PE ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. Funko has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Funko had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Funko by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Funko by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

