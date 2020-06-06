FUTURAX Reaches Market Cap of $6,078.03 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $6,078.03 and approximately $6,659.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00079767 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00371305 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000951 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009393 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000498 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012349 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015499 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

