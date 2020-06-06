GameStop (NYSE:GME) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Credit Suisse Group

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a sell rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut GameStop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.41.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $4.14. 6,270,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,929. The stock has a market cap of $288.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. GameStop has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.48. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,484.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $184,362.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $135,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at $13,337,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,016,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after buying an additional 112,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GameStop by 21.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 224,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 3.8% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

