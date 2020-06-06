GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPS. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,910,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,536,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.46.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in GAP by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in GAP by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in GAP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

