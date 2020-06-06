GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded GAP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. GAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GPS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 29,910,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,536,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.46. GAP has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GAP will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 445,744 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.