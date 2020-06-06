Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GNUS stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.94. 101,384,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,003,240. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. Genius Brands International has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Brands International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 211,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.83% of Genius Brands International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

