GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Lifted to “Buy” at Eight Capital

Eight Capital upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GPRK. Itau Unibanco upgraded shares of GeoPark to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of GeoPark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of GeoPark from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of GeoPark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GeoPark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GeoPark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of GeoPark stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. 790,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,491. The company has a market cap of $544.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $22.62.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $133.24 million for the quarter. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a positive return on equity of 61.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GeoPark will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 467,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

