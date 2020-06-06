Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.43.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.92. 611,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,869. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 432,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

