GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.67. GMS reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE GMS traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 521,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,801. GMS has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $967.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96.

In other GMS news, Director Ronald R. Ross bought 108,602 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,645,320.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,080.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. bought 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $49,899.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,899.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 168,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,585 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 9.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,095,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,960,000 after buying an additional 181,495 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after buying an additional 380,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after acquiring an additional 212,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GMS by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 171,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.