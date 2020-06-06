Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership primarily focused on owning and operating floating storage and regasification units (or FSRUs) and LNG carriers under long-term charters. Golar LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GMLP. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.29.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,661. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $196.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.94. Golar LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $67.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.45 million. Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. On average, analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 141,833 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 872.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 116,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

