Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.90 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report earnings per share of ($1.90) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.46) and the lowest is ($2.31). Golden Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,800%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($5.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.99) to ($3.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.54). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $207.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

GDEN traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $13.88. 757,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,838. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03.

In related news, Director Robert L. Miodunski acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $119,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,502.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.