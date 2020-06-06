Goldman Sachs Group Lowers ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IBN. ValuEngine raised shares of ICICI Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

IBN traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,801,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 34,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

