Goldman Sachs Group Lowers ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IBN. ValuEngine raised shares of ICICI Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.
IBN traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,801,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.18.
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
