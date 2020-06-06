Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE GTN traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.29. 1,616,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,621. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 580.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

