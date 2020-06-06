Greif (NYSE:GEF) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Greif from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

GEF stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.17. 395,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. Greif has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Greif had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $16,575,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Greif by 50.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Greif by 32.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

