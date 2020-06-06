Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $168.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $107.07 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10,554.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.49.

In other news, Director Margaret Dillon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $151,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,623.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $1,197,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,782.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,193 shares of company stock worth $3,287,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

