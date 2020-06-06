Handshake Price Tops $0.12 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $31.90 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,646.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.02 or 0.02498423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.59 or 0.02628752 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00483735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00700269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00071082 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00025987 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00550199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 276,798,735 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

