HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point dropped their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. 422,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, COO Joseph F. Casey purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 252,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HONE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 81.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 241,154 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 13,487.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 396,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 393,959 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 60,804 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

