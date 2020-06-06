Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HROW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,696. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.45). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $137,529.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 96,800 shares of company stock worth $548,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

