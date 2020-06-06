Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.
HAS stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.86. 1,145,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,051. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 38.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
Further Reading: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.