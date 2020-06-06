Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

HAS stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.86. 1,145,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,051. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 38.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

