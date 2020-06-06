HeartBout Tops 1-Day Volume of $869.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $105,479.07 and $869.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.15 or 0.05038502 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00055918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010361 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

