Heico (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Heico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Vertical Research lowered Heico from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Heico from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heico currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.12. Heico has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.73.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $468.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.69 million. Heico had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Heico will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $59,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $52,154.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heico by 15,765.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 417,779 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in Heico in the first quarter valued at $29,642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Heico in the fourth quarter valued at $30,945,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heico by 20.0% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Heico by 257.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.