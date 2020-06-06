Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ:HSII traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 156,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,010. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $450.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $171.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 113.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 390.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.