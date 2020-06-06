Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.47. 195,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,113. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.07. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $10,754,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

