Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MLHR. Sidoti cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark began coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

MLHR traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.19. 1,014,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. Herman Miller has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $665.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.45 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $548,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 90.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,307,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Herman Miller by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,077,000 after buying an additional 857,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,491,000 after buying an additional 340,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth approximately $7,546,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

