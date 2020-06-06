Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. 2,526,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.40. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Hexcel by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,876,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,867 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $54,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $81,994,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hexcel by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,768,000 after purchasing an additional 856,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Hexcel by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,408,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 538,407 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

