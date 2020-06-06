Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ HOMB traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,006. Home Bancshares has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $162.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Home Bancshares’s revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 783,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after buying an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 112,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.