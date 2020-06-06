Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Hometrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hometrust Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 109,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hometrust Bancshares will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 40.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

