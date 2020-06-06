HOQU (HQX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.31 Million

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last week, HOQU has traded 44.4% higher against the dollar. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood and Hotbit. HOQU has a market cap of $652,396.70 and $4.31 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.07 or 0.02010157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00181824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00122468 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Cobinhood, Hotbit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

