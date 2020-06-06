Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,324. Horizon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Kent sold 57,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,857,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 104,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,989,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,316 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,331 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $212,697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,955,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $58,981,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 6,460.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after purchasing an additional 759,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

