Humana (NYSE:HUM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $510.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $409.89.

Humana stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,161. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.09. Humana has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $412.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Humana by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

