Humaniq Price Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $32,836.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.07 or 0.02010157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00181824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00122468 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Hotbit, Mercatox and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.