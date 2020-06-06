Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,500,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573,757. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

