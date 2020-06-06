IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

IBKC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBERIABANK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

NASDAQ:IBKC traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.35. 469,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,064. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. IBERIABANK has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $79.68.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.07%. IBERIABANK’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IBERIABANK will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

