Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICHR. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Ichor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 285,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,116. The company has a market capitalization of $574.09 million, a PE ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Ichor had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $343,594.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 986,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 771,941 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter worth about $4,983,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 210,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

