Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Immunomedics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Immunomedics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of IMMU stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,414,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,354. Immunomedics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,750,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

