Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy lowered Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMO traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,907. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

