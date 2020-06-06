Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Industrias Bachoco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE IBA traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.27. 13,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.81. Industrias Bachoco has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $661.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.02 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 7.65%. Research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.3291 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

