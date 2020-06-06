Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “
Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Innate Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innate Pharma stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,545,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,273,000. Innate Pharma comprises approximately 2.6% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 5.94% of Innate Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Innate Pharma
Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.
Featured Story: Street Name
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innate Pharma (IPHA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.