Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Innate Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

IPHA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,056 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innate Pharma stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,545,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,273,000. Innate Pharma comprises approximately 2.6% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 5.94% of Innate Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

