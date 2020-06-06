Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. 18,552,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,354,512. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,700.42% and a negative return on equity of 166.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $38,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 827,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $100,073. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.